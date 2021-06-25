'It can be a hell of sorts:' Mom of son lost to drugs speaks out as overdoses rise in Madison County

A Huntsville woman found dumped in a neighborhood after her suspected drug overdose death points to a bigger issue in Madison County.

Compared to this time last year, HEMSI has seen a 25% increase in drug-related emergency calls.

But it's more than just statistics. People throughout the county are feeling the impact of losing a friend or family member to addiction.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said he had already responded to two overdose deaths before 2 p.m. on Friday.

Hearing that increased number of overdoses is a frightening statistic, especially when you realize it's not just a number, those are real people who are leaving behind friends and family due to their addiction.

"The life where they're living with the addiction is difficult and I just really hate it for the people that are going through it, because it can be a hell of sorts," explains Candice Dunaway.

Dunaway has experienced that hell firsthand, as her son, Lee, struggled with addiction for more than 20 years.

"I called the cops and told them where they could find him because I thought if he spends time in jail that's time he's clean and maybe that'll give him a chance. But, you know he did good for a while," said Dunaway.

That was until he overdosed on Fentanyl in September.

"The only thing I can say now as a parent, and, is that I think we have found some peace knowing he is not struggling anymore, because he struggled with it, he didn't start out wanting to be an addict," said Dunaway.

HEMSI has seen an increase in drug overdoses since the pandemic.

"Twenty to 25 in a week's time period is what we're averaging right now," explains Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman.

A sense of isolation from the pandemic could be to blame.

"People are maybe going through more states of depression. Mental health issues that have increased during the pandemic," says Webster.

Dunaway agrees that it is a mental health issue.

"I learned over time the power of addiction and that it is a mental illness, it's a health problem," explains Dunaway.

And just like all health problems, treatment and counseling could save a loved ones life.

"There are success stories, if you can just keep them alive long enough to make them a success, that's a good thing," says Dunaway.

The Madison County coroner says right now they see overdoses in the county every day, and at least one death by overdose every five days.