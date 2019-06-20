Clear

Isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

Behind Thursday's early morning severe weather, another round of pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Severe thunderstorms moved through the entire Tennessee Valley early Thursday morning.  Several cities reported peak gusts above 50 mph.  The winds were strong enough to bring down trees and were even involved in traffic collisions that resulted in injuries.

As the Valley heats back up Thursday morning and into the afternoo, enough instability will be in place for more pop-up showers and thunderstorms.  Some may be strong enough to produce gusty damaging winds.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will end by the late afternoon and evening with low chances on Friday.  Through this weekend, only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected with most areas remaining dry.

The other headline heading into this weekend will be the warm-up.  Afternoon highs will return to the low 90s with isolated areas reaching the mid 90s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events