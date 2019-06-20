Isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

Severe thunderstorms moved through the entire Tennessee Valley early Thursday morning. Several cities reported peak gusts above 50 mph. The winds were strong enough to bring down trees and were even involved in traffic collisions that resulted in injuries.

As the Valley heats back up Thursday morning and into the afternoo, enough instability will be in place for more pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong enough to produce gusty damaging winds.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will end by the late afternoon and evening with low chances on Friday. Through this weekend, only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected with most areas remaining dry.

The other headline heading into this weekend will be the warm-up. Afternoon highs will return to the low 90s with isolated areas reaching the mid 90s.