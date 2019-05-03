Clear

Isolated thunderstorms Friday, severe storms possible Saturday

Most areas will remain dry Friday afternoon but a few showers and a stray thunderstorm will be possible. Severe thunderstorms will be possible for the Valley Saturday.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 7:51 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A line of strong thunderstorms moved through the Tennessee Valley early Friday morning.  Behind that line we will see periods of sunshine and cloud cover through your Friday afternoon.

Instability will be much lower Friday afternoon compared to Thursday which lowers the potential for showers and thunderstorms for the Tennessee Valley.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday morning in the first wave of activity.  Behind Saturday morning's showers and thunderstorms afternoon sunshine will help to destabilize the atmosphere again.  The second wave of activity by Saturday afternoon through the evening hours will bring a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms to the Valley.  The main concern with any strong thunderstorms will be gusty damaging winds and hail.

The cold front responsible for this activity will move through the Tennessee Valley early Sunday morning.  This will lead to gradual clearing through your Sunday afternoon.  

Next chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive by Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week.

