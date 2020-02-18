Clear
Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

North Alabama's thunderstorm threat will last through the late afternoon today. Damaging winds are unlikely but possible along with heavy rain.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 8:46 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

North Alabama was upgraded to the risk for "isolated severe thunderstorms" today from the Storm Prediction Center.  Most storms today will be well below severe criteria but even storms with winds of 30-50 mph can be dangerous.  Of course any thunderstorm by definition also produces dangerous or deadly cloud-to-ground lightning.

The best chance for storms will be ahead of a cold front passing through this afternoon.  By sunset, the storm threat will be southeast of our area.

Locally heavy rain in storms can create localized flooding. Additionally, about an inch of rain on saturated ground will cause area creeks and streams to rise again. There are still Flood Warnings in effect for the Tennessee River at Florence and Whitesburg, a testament to the still swollen waterways.

Once the cold front passes this evening, it's a little while before the rain chances decrease entirely. We'll keep a few showers through late tonight and into early Wednesday, then again Thursday. The aforementioned one inch of rain includes any showers from Thursday too. It's chilly and damp both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs only reach the mid 40s Thursday and we'll dip to the upper 20s waking up Friday morning. Drier weather holds on through the first half of the weekend, then showers are back in the forecast to start next week.

