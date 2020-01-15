Isolated strong to severe storms possible through late tonight

All of north Alabama remains under an isolated risk for severe storms. The primary concerns for stronger storms tonight will be gusty winds and some small hail. The thunderstorm threat for North Alabama should begin to exit and end around midnight tonight.

In addition, given how much rain we have seen recently combined with the saturated grounds across the region, it won't take much rain tonight to cause further flooding concerns. Widespread flash flooding is unlikely, but areas that experience heavy rain in the stronger storms today could see flash flooding and quick rises in already swollen creeks and rivers.

A cold front finally moves through overnight, bringing not only dry weather but much cooler temperatures Thursday. Tomorrow will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the mid 50s. Even though we will be 10-15 degrees cooler tomorrow compared to today's high, we will still be above average for mid-January standards. Most of Friday will also be dry, but yet more rain is in the forecast by late Friday night and Saturday. Rainfall totals of around one inch are expected through Saturday.

Once a second cold front moves through late Saturday night, we finally enter a much drier pattern, but we are also MUCH colder. Highs by Sunday struggle into the low 40s and only into the upper 30s Tuesday. Overnight lows will sink into the low 20s. Dig those heavy coats out of the closet because winter is not done yet!