Clear

Isolated strong to severe storms possible through early Friday

A line of thunderstorms will move through North Alabama overnight. Some storms could be strong or severe with the main threat be damaging straight-line winds.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The greatest threat for severe weather is off to our north across Kentucky and Tennessee. However, a few isolated severe storms are still possible here at home late tonight and early Friday morning. The primary concerns will be heavy rain and damaging winds. This line of storms will be arriving late tonight while most of you are sleeping. Be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up in the event warnings are issued for your locations. Be sure to download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather app to get the latest watches and warnings wherever you are. The severe threat ends by sunrise Friday morning with even more lingering showers through the rest of the day.

While the severe weather threat ends Friday morning, the rain chances just won't go away. The very active pattern continues well into the next seven days and even beyond according to some long range models. The most widespread rainfall in the week ahead is shaping up to be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The good news is not every day will have washout rains, but instead primarily just hit and miss showers. This should limit our flooding concerns, but a few rises in smaller creeks and rivers is possible. Rainfall totals through next Thursday should range between one and two inches with locally higher amounts possible near the Tennessee state line.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events