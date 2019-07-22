Clear
Isolated strong to severe storms possible Monday evening

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon but stronger storms will arrive by the early evening Monday.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

An unseasonably strong cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley over the next 24 hours.  Ahead of this front expect showers and thunderstorms some of which may be strong or severe.  The primary concern by Monday evening will be gusty damaging winds and periods of heavy rain.  Some areas of the Valley have seen 10+" of rain the last 7 days so it will not take much additional rain to see localized flash flooding.

Behind the front much drier and cooler air will move in by Tuesday morning and afternoon.  Afternoon highs will run 5-10 degrees below normal with low humidity Tuesday.  It will take until Friday before afternoon highs warm back to normal for this time of the year.  Rain chances remain near zero the rest of this workweek.  Just a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are expected by this weekend.

