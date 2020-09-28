Isolated strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon

A potent cold front is quickly approaching North Alabama from the west this morning. As this front moves closer to the area, showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase into Monday afternoon. While a few spotty showers are possible through the late morning, coverage looks to be the most widespread by mid to late afternoon and evening today. There is just enough instability present for some storms to be strong to marginally severe Monday. For that reason, a large portion of North Alabama has been placed under an Isolated risk for severe storms today. We are not anticipating widespread severe weather, but some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could briefly turn severe. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

The cold front responsible for today's showers and storms will take some time moving through the area this evening. Lingering showers remain possible through tonight but most areas should dry out overnight.

The other big story line will be the much cooler temperatures left behind by the passing cold front. After reaching 80 degrees Monday, most spots will be stuck in the 60s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover clears out Wednesday, giving way to a quiet, pleasant, but chilly forecast well into next weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s through despite the abundant sunshine while overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s! For reference, that is about 10 degrees below our average high of 80 degrees and low of 56 degrees for late September and early October.