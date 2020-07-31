Isolated strong to severe storms possible Friday

Not only are storms expected Friday afternoon and evening, but a few can be strong to severe.

After our lull in showers and storms this morning, widespread storms redevelop by mid-afternoon and persist through late tonight if not into early Saturday. The greatest risk for severe storms will be for areas further west and south: Lawrence & Franklin Counties.

By Saturday, a cold front will be on its way through North Alabama. Expect more storms associated with the passage of the front, fading late Saturday night once it tracks eastward. Again, a few of those storms can be on the stronger side. In the wake of the front Sunday, it won't be particularly cooler, but showers and storms should only be isolated, a trend that looks to hold through next week as well.