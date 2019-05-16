Isolated strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday

A line of thunderstorms will work through the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon. Expect some gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain.

The first wave of showers and thunderstorms will drop south of the Tennessee Valley by the early afternoon. This clearing will allow for some sunshine and warming through late afternoon and early evening. Additional warming the second half of today will lead to increased instability a few more showers and thunderstorms through the evening hours Wednesday.

Once again Thursday afternoon will bring enough instability for more pop up showers and thunderstorms but activity is expected to remain isolated in nature.

The Valley will also experience a warming trend through the rest of the workweek. Afternoon highs may reach 90 as early as Friday for some locations. The Valley will remain in the mid to upper 80s if not 90s Saturday and into next workweek.

The next threat for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Sunday and into next Monday.