Isolated storms and a few clouds Thursday

Finally, we are getting a very small bit of relief from the heat. In addition to slightly less oppressive heat, we'll see a partly cloudy sky and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Heading into the the weekend, we keep a similar set-up. In fact, morning lows will be very close to average for this time of year - in the mid 60s by Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs drop to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday as well.

Next week, the heat tries to return to its old way as highs gradually creep into the lower 90s heading toward midweek. Outside of the 7 day time period, there's at least the hint in the data sources that rain chances can be increasing...however, we've seen that trend before and watched the ridge hold strong and hopes of rain vanish before our eyes. With that in mind, there's a decent chance the pattern does start to shift outside the 7 day time period.