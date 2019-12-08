Isolated showers tonight, small chance for snowflakes Tuesday night

Cloudy skies have kept things on the gloomy side this Sunday, but everyone has stayed dry so far. A few isolated showers will begin to dot the area after sunset this evening, with some lingering overnight tonight. The start of your Monday looks dry outside of a lingering shower over Sand Mountain tomorrow morning. Although we stay cloudy, breezy conditions with winds out of the southwest will allow our temperatures to surge into the upper 60s Monday afternoon! Enjoy it while you can because big changes are in store by Tuesday.

A cold front begins approaching north Alabama for the northwest Monday. As it doe so, rain ahead of the front will begin Monday after sunset. Rain continues Monday night and into much of Tuesday. As the cold front arrives Tuesday, temperatures will crash behind it. Overnight temperatures in the 50s will plummet into the 30s by sunset Tuesday evening. As this cold air invades north Alabama, there remains a possibility to see a few snowflakes mix in with any remaining rain Tuesday night. However, timing is everything. If we still have rain in the area will the cold air arrives, some areas will see a changeover to snow, especially for areas in the Shoals. If the rain has ended and the cold air has not arrived yet, then we will not see snowflakes fly.

If we do see snow, impacts will be very minimal if any at all. At most, a dusting is possible on roof tops and other elevated surfaces. Because of our recent stretch of mild weather and our ground temperatures being so warm, no accumulations on roads or on the ground will occur. There will be no slick spots to deal with for your drive to work Wednesday morning, but roads will still be wet. All in all this is a very minor event with little impacts expected, but just keep this in mind if you are out and about late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Get ready for a big chill once this system moves out Tuesday night. Highs on Wednesday struggle to the mid 40s!