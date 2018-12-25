Isolated showers for Christmas Day

Clouds are on the increase through the morning and for mainly out western counties, we'll see a smattering of showers. The rain chance overall is only 20% and most locations east of I-65 won't see raindrops at all. Temperatures are seasonable as well, with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight, the clouds persist into Wednesday. A milder breeze tomorrow helps push highs into the upper 50s and by Thursday, we'll be back into the lower 60s. The rain is returning, too. We should see the heaviest, steadiest rain later in the day Thursday, lasting into the overnight hours. Rumbles of thunder are in the cards and a couple of storms can be on the stronger side, especially to our south.

Through the weekend, temperatures will be cooler behind Friday's cold front. That front stalls just to our southeast and keeps at least a few showers in the forecast through the weekend. For New Year's Eve, rain is likely into early New Year's Day.