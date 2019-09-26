Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday

We saw a few storms Wednesday in North Alabama and even a few showers early Thursday morning. As we heat up through the late morning hours and into this afternoon more hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. Most areas will remain dry but a few spots could see 0.10-0.25" of rain.

Highs will warm to the low 90s today which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Friday through the middle of next week, highs will be near or even above the mid 90s. Each afternoon beginning tomorrow record highs will be possible. This record heat and dry conditions will continue to lead to expanding drought conditions in North Alabama.