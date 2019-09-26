Clear

Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday

More hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday in North Alabama. Highs will warm to the low 90s today and closer to record highs by Friday.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

We saw a few storms Wednesday in North Alabama and even a few showers early Thursday morning.  As we heat up through the late morning hours and into this afternoon more hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.  Most areas will remain dry but a few spots could see 0.10-0.25" of rain.

Highs will warm to the low 90s today which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.  Friday through the middle of next week, highs will be near or even above the mid 90s.  Each afternoon beginning tomorrow record highs will be possible.  This record heat and dry conditions will continue to lead to expanding drought conditions in North Alabama.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events