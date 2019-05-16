Clear
BREAKING NEWS: WATCH: Update on prison reform measures in the Alabama Legislature Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon and evening Thursday for the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 7:15 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The Tennessee Valley will start Thursday dry with mostly sunny skies.  Thanks to the sunshine this morning and into the early afternoon temperatures will quickly climb to the low to mid 80s.

Due to this afternoon warmth, enough instability will be in place to trigger pop-up showers and thunderstorms.  We do not expect severe thunderstorms today but isolated strong thunderstorms will produce gusty winds.

The chances for a stray thunderstorm or shower will be very low Friday but not zero.  Expect dry conditions for your Saturday.  The threat for more showers and thunderstorms will return by Sunday.

The other headline the rest of this week will be much warmer afternoon highs. As early as Friday parts of the Tennessee Valley will warm to the low 90s.  Expect above normal warmth to stick around the next 10 days for the Valley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events