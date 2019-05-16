Isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday

The Tennessee Valley will start Thursday dry with mostly sunny skies. Thanks to the sunshine this morning and into the early afternoon temperatures will quickly climb to the low to mid 80s.

Due to this afternoon warmth, enough instability will be in place to trigger pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We do not expect severe thunderstorms today but isolated strong thunderstorms will produce gusty winds.

The chances for a stray thunderstorm or shower will be very low Friday but not zero. Expect dry conditions for your Saturday. The threat for more showers and thunderstorms will return by Sunday.

The other headline the rest of this week will be much warmer afternoon highs. As early as Friday parts of the Tennessee Valley will warm to the low 90s. Expect above normal warmth to stick around the next 10 days for the Valley.