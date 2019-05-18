Isolated severe thunderstorms possible Sunday

Thunderstorm chances will increase from west to east as a weakening cold front arrives Sunday afternoon and evening. Best chances for thunderstorms Sunday will be west of I-65. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for areas closer to the Shoals. The main concern with any strong to severe thunderstorm will be damaging straight-line winds.

The cold front will continue to work east Sunday night and into Monday. This will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms for the entire Tennessee Valley.

Afternoon highs will drop to the mid 80s Monday but will quickly rebound back to the 90s by Tuesday. Some mid 90s will be possible by the 2nd half of next workweek, which will put some locations near record highs.