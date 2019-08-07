Clear
Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday

After Wednesday's early morning storms, more thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong or severe.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Strong thunderstorms moved through the Tennessee Valley early Wednesday morning.  These storms produced gusty winds and heavy rain.  Expect mostly dry conditions through the early afternoon hours.  Another hot and humid afternoon Wednesday will lead to more pop-up showers and thunderstorms.  Through this evening some stronger thunderstorms could produce damaging straight line winds.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will remain possible each afternoon heading into this weekend.  Coverage will likely pick up Friday with widespread thunderstorms expected for the Tennessee Valley.  Afternoon highs will continue to warm to the low 90s with isolated mid 90s possible nearly every afternoon through next week.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
