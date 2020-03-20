Clear
BREAKING NEWS Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15 Full Story

Isolated severe storms possible Friday afternoon

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through North Alabama Friday afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible by the early afternoon.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 9:11 AM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 9:36 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Regardless of if North Alabama sees severe storms or not Friday, you can still expect thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds.  The main window for isolated severe storms will be near noon to mid to late afternoon.  The area with the greatest threat, which is low, will be the I-65 corridor and points to the southwest.  The primary threat is damaging straight line winds.  Heavy rain could bring visibility down to zero with ponding in roadways.  The widespread rain will come to an end around midnight and clear Sand Mountain in the early morning hours Saturday.

We'll get about an inch of rain with locally higher and lower totals.  The rest of Saturday will be dry with some peeks of sunshine but much cooler, highs will struggle to reach 60° for most in the afternoon.  The next wave of widespread rain arrives late Sunday morning.  Some embedded thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is unlikely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events