Isolated severe storms possible Friday afternoon

Regardless of if North Alabama sees severe storms or not Friday, you can still expect thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds. The main window for isolated severe storms will be near noon to mid to late afternoon. The area with the greatest threat, which is low, will be the I-65 corridor and points to the southwest. The primary threat is damaging straight line winds. Heavy rain could bring visibility down to zero with ponding in roadways. The widespread rain will come to an end around midnight and clear Sand Mountain in the early morning hours Saturday.

We'll get about an inch of rain with locally higher and lower totals. The rest of Saturday will be dry with some peeks of sunshine but much cooler, highs will struggle to reach 60° for most in the afternoon. The next wave of widespread rain arrives late Sunday morning. Some embedded thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is unlikely.