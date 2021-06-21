Threat for Isolated severe storms and flash flooding Monday

The overcast skies will break to partly sunny skies by late morning and into Monday afternoon. This will push temperatures to the mid-80s with isolated warmer spots this afternoon. The concern today is that we may see several rounds of thunderstorms before the main cold front clears North Alabama overnight through Tuesday morning.

There is the potential for several inches of rain through Tuesday morning which would be significant for areas like Marshall & Dekalb Counties that are just drying out from Tropical Storm Claudette's rain this past weekend. This is why the Huntsville National Weather Service office has issued a Flash Flood Watch which goes into effect at 7:00 PM Monday evening.

Along with the heavy rain and flash flood threat today, some storms could be strong to severe along and ahead of tonight's cold front. North Alabama is currently placed in Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 risk level). The primary concern through late tonight would be damaging straight-line winds.

Once the front clears Tuesday morning, we dry out and lower humidity moves into North Alabama with sunshine Tuesday afternoon.