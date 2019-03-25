Is key-copying technology a danger for your home?

A phone app called KeyMe allows people to take photos of a key and submit it to be duplicated. This leaves one expert concerned about the safety and accountability of using this technology.

WAAY 31 spoke to the founder of the app, Greg Marsh, and a local locksmith, John David Orr, to get to both sides of the issue.

Brook's Lock & Key opened in Decatur in 1971, and Orr bought the business in 2004. He's watched the evolution of the locksmith industry.

Orr's concern in this evolution is the rise of phone apps and kiosks that allow people to copy a key with zero human interaction.

Even in 16 years, yes, there's been a lot of changes," he said. "Anything automated is convenient, but with convenience, you lose some security."

Marsh founded KeyMe six years ago. With the app, you scan a key with your phone, send off the picture and receive a copy by mail. The company also has 2000 kiosks nationwide.

Via FaceTime, Marsh said his service goes further in enhancing security compared to a traditional locksmith.

"For every key we make, we have a transaction history of the keys. We have accountability with a financial history for someone to log in," said Marsh. "The app specifically has been designed to only scan off the keychain. Blank paper, three inches away, flip, scan. You have to have full possession of the key. A fly by won't work."

As for Orr, a member of the Alabama Association of Locksmiths, his concern is what happens as the industry continues to evolve.

"Our job is to protect the consumer. If you have an automated machine, which you can text or e-mail, there is no way we can regulate that," said Orr.

Orr said, in his opinion, the best way to ensure the security of your key is to get one you can't copy. There are certain keys for which there are no blanks, which means they can't be physically copied with an app, a kiosk or a locksmith.