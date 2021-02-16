Snow, icy road conditions cause changes for some North Alabama schools

Majority of schools are closed in North Alabama due to winter weather conditions.

Morgan County schools had today scheduled as parent, teacher conferences. Students had a virtual learning day. Despite the record low temperatures and severe winter weather, Morgan County schools opted to keep learning virtual and not make it a snow day.

Deputy superintendent, Lee Willis, said he thinks more schools will start transitioning snow days to virtual learning days.

"Moving forward, you will see school systems go to a virtual day, instead of a complete shutdown, with no learning," said Willis.

He also said he thinks that parents will start expecting schools to continue with virtual learning.

"The pandemic forced us to get engaged in that virtual and remote learning model," said Willis.

Other local schools decided on a snow day.

Madison County schools said in a statement, "When we made plans for the day, our entire area was under an Ice Storm Warning. We prepared for that. We were also warned about the possibility of numerous power outages. We made our decisions based on that information."

Alicia Hinshaw, a Madison County parent, said, "They should be taking this opportunity to load up on assignments on their computer."

She also said that kids can't spend all day out in the snow, and they should have a balance between a snow day and a virtual learning day.

A different parent said that they would like for their child to have a snow day. Despite the virtual learning capabilities, the Morgan County parent said students should have a day to just be a kid.