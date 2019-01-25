Iron workers in Sheffield build a fence for a fallen Marine's memorial

A local iron workers union in the Shoals is making a special fence for a fallen soldier's memorial.

The project would normally cost more than $15,000, but they are doing it for free.

In 2006, Marine Cpl. Matthew Conley was killed in Iraq while serving our country. Conley grew up in the small community of Greenhill in Lauderdale County.

"He told us that's what he wanted to do and we're very proud of him," said Debbie Conley, Matthew's mother. "Greenhill is a small community but we found out when Matthew died they are the best community."

To keep Matthew's memory alive, the Conley family is building a memorial for him and other soliders in Greenhill. Taking on a project like this can be expensive. The family has been able to raise money for the project, but they still need about $15,000. That's where Iron Workers 477 steps in. Iron worker apprentices are constructing 215 feet of an iron ornamental fence to go around the memorial for free.

"Helping is the reason were doing it," said Iron Worker 477 apprentice instructor, Edward Mitchell.

Brody Avery lowers his welding mask and sparks start to fly as he works on the fence at the Iron Workers 477 union located in Sheffield. For Avery, working on the project hits close to home.

"My dad was in the Marines. He did his time. He was gone for a year and he actually took a bullet for the country. It's pretty special," said Avery.

Conley got the chance on Thursday to meet the men working on the fence. She said they are just good people.

"It's amazing that strangers you don't even know are willing to do that," said Conley.

The Conley family hopes to raise more money to have the memorial, which will honor each branch of the military along with Matthew, sometime in 2019. After the memorial is complete they plan on starting a scholarship in Matthew's honor.

If you want to donate to the memorial or future scholarship fund their PayPal account is MatthewConleyMemorial@yahoo.com. You can also click here to see the Matthew Conley Memorial Foundation.