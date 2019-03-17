Clear

Ireland's political differences spill into Huntsville's St. Patrick's Day parade

The political feud is between people who want Ireland to have a close relationship with Great Britain and people on the other side who want Ireland to stand on its own.

The people who put together Huntsville's St. Patrick's Day parade are apologizing. It's all because someone at the parade yelled "terrorists" at a boy carrying a flag for a Catholic group.

The episode apparently boils down to political differences in Ireland. The man yelled out that the group of Irish Catholics were “terrorists.”

Parade organizers say the man supports a unionist ideology. Unionists are, for the most part, Protestant and want a close relationship between Ireland and Great Britain. Nationalists, on the other hand, are typically Roman Catholic and want Ireland to stand on its own.

