Iowa up to No. 3; Clemson out of Top 25 first time since '14

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost, including four in the top 10.

Iowa moved up to No. 3 and is gearing up for No. 4 Penn State in its biggest home game since the 1980s.

No. 5 Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Brigham Young round out the top 10.

Clemson is out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014 despite defeating previously unbeaten Boston College. The Tigers had been ranked in 107 consecutive polls.