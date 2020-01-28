Investigators are looking at one boat that could have started deadly Jackson County blaze

We are learning more about the possible start of a deadly fire that killed 8 people.

The Scottsboro Fire Chief told me investigators are focusing on one boat in particular.

When crews arrived to the scene early Monday morning, they noticed the fire appeared to have started closer to the shoreline, then it spread down the rest of the dock.

The chief told us because the dock was made from wood, the flames spread extremely fast.

Scottsbor Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said initial reports about where the fire started, points to one boat in particular.

No, state fire marshals are looking into the boat.

"One of the boats they're looking at heavily has been removed from this site and is in a secure location so they're looking at it there," said Necklaus.

He explained to us the fire was intense, and so hot, because of the propane and gasoline from the boats. He told me that was a major contributing factor to how powerful and fast-moving this fire was.