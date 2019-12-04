Investigators working to find person who set 2 Huntsville homes on fire multiple times in 1 month

Investigators are working to find the man they say set fire to two homes six separate times in the last month.

Police are stepping up patrols off University Drive near Pulaski Pike in Huntsville. Both homes are on Cavalry Street.

Dan Wilkerson, Huntsville Fire Marshal, said he wants whoever is responsible for the fires caught before someone gets hurt.

“You may be setting a fire to damage someone’s property, but if a firefighter goes in there and gets injured or loses his life than you are held liable for that as well," he said.

Neighbors said they're not surprised but disappointed they keep happening.

"It’s the projects. It’s never safe," said Brand Langford, who lives in the area.

Crime scene tape is still up after Huntsville Firefighters responded to these two homes six times in the last month.

One of the homes that caught fire more than once now has boarded up windows and no trespassing signs surrounding the home. Huntsville Fire and Rescue said both homed are vacant and all that separates them is an empty lot.

Neighbors said they’re fearful if the person who is responsible is not caught soon this home might be burnt completely to the ground.

Wilkerson explained they're working to determine what the motive could be behind the fires, but they think it’s the same person because of the similarities.

"It’s a rare occurrence just to have two fires at the same address and would be uncommon. We’ve had four at one address on Cavalry street," he said.

Everyone is hoping the homes aren't set on fire again.

"We are urging people in that area to be cautious to keep an eye out, and if they have any information or if they see anything suspicious to contact authorities," he said.

The Huntsville Fire Marshal said he's urging anyone with information about who is responsible to come forward. He said you can remain anonymous.