The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.
The man is suspected of burglarizing a home on Sunday on Charity Lane in the Hazel Green community.
If you have information, the department asks you to call 256-533-8866 or send an email to krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov.
Related Content
- Investigators want help identifying suspect in Hazel Green burglary
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying Hazel Green burglary suspect
- Hazel Green Elementary bus fire under investigation
- Hazel Green High principal resigns
- Fire destroys Hazel Green home
- Hazel Green house fire reported
- Law enforcement investigating infant death in Hazel Green
- Investigators: Woman wanted in connection to Hazel Green shooting
- Firefighters investigating cause of house fire in Hazel Green
- Two suspects arrested in deadly shooting near Hazel Green
Scroll for more content...