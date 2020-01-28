Crews still searching for boat that may have caused deadly Jackson Co. fire

Those mourning a deadly boat dock fire in Scottsboro are still waiting for answers about what caused the flames to start early Monday morning.

First responders can't answer that until they find the boat where the fire started. Tuesday morning, officials thought they had located that boat, but WAAY31 learned Tuesday night, that is not the case.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus told WAAY31 that despite earlier information, the boat where Monday's deadly fire began has not been found. However, investigators think they have an idea of where it could be.

Shane O'Neal with the Southern Marine Towing and Salvage team said investigators with the ATF were out with them Tuesday. He said they will continue monitoring their work until the boat that possibly caused the fire is recovered.

While a lot of unanswered questions remain, community members like Christopher King are still processing the tragedy.

"It's a little community, everybody knows everybody, and I don't even know what to say, it just hurts," King said.

King grew up coming down to the marina, spending afternoons on the lake, and making memories he still holds close to his heart.

When he found out about the eight lives lost, it felt personal. He builds boat homes for a living, and understands there are risks behind calling one home.

"When you're having a fire, even the smallest spark can go 30 miles and land somewhere else and start a fire," King said.

O'Neal said the boat removal process is taking longer than expected, but community members like King are remaining patient as they await answers.

"If I need to help, I'd be more than glad to help," King said.

Wednesday, they will be moving to a different area where they believe the boat could be. Once they do find it, O'Neal said they will be able to really begin the process of salvaging the rest of the 29 boats that are still in the water.