A person of interest is being interviewed by Huntsville Police after a Tuesday morning shooting in the 3600 block of McVay Street.

Police said a victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Both the person of interest and the victim are males, police said.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed they also responded to the shooting scene that was reported to 911 at 8:55 a.m.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.