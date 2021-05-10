Investigators looking for person of interest in Madison County home burglary

Authorities are working to find and arrest the person responsible for a recent home burglary.
It happened in the area of Paint Rock Road in New Hope. The home that was burglarized is currently under construction.
Investigators are looking for a person of interest in this case, 26-year-old Dakota James Meeks.
If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Investigator Jonathan Harvey at jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8835.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating criminal activity (Burglary) in the area of Paint Rock Road in New Hope. The residence which was burglarized is currently under construction. Sheriff’s investigators are currently looking for a person of interest in this case. pic.twitter.com/qz5NpThRLt
— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) May 10, 2021