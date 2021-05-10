Investigators looking for person of interest in Madison County home burglary

Authorities are working to find and arrest the person responsible for a recent home burglary.

It happened in the area of Paint Rock Road in New Hope. The home that was burglarized is currently under construction.

Investigators are looking for a person of interest in this case, 26-year-old Dakota James Meeks.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Investigator Jonathan Harvey at jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8835.