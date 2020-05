The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a vehicle and suspect in a theft off Balch Road.

The department says the suspect is accused of stealing a Caterpillar Skid Steer from the Pike Place Subdivision off Balch Road on May 17.

If you have information, contact Sgt. Whitt at 256-947-1607 or cwhitt@madisoncountyal.gov.