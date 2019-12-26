Investigators give insight into DeKalb County deadly fire investigation

We've been working to learn more about a fire in DeKalb County that killed five members of a family.

Deputies haven't told us why or how the fire happened, but shed some light on what is happening right now to find out.

The fire happened exactly one week ago, Thursday, on County Road 927 in Flat Rock. That's just off Highway 75 near the Georgia state line.

Investigators at the sheriff's office are in charge of finding out why this fire started.

Right now, they're interviewing family and friends of the victims and going through electronic evidence.

The coroner is working on the toxicology report for Kayla Jackson, her 3 young children, and her boyfriend, Cody Dove. Deputies say this typically takes about two weeks. The Fire Marshal, who is based in Montgomery, is tasked with finding the cause. Agents came to the scene to take pictures and talk to first responders.

The state fire marshal says its investigators see it as their duty to be a voice for those who no longer can speak for themselves and an investigation as tragic as this one could take more time to make sure they have the right answers.

Deputies say they'll need to wait for the fire marshal to release information on how the fire happened.