Investigators find drugs in 'unexpected areas' in Limestone Co.

It's been a busy year for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office as they've made more than a hundred drug busts in the last 13 months. And, they tell WAAY 31, a lot of those busts happened in places they've never seen drugs before.

The most recent bust happened in East Limestone, where three men were arrested with a large amount of the deadly drug Fentanyl.

WAAY 31 spoke with people in the community who say they've noticed the drug problem in the county is really starting to get out of hand and it's robbing them of their peace of mind.

“This is actually the second house that we’ve lived in in this same neighborhood," said Rebecca Winks. "That’s how much we love our neighborhood.”

Rebecca Winks is a mom of four and says she always believed her neighborhood couldn’t be more kid-friendly.

So, when she learned a drug bust—involving a large amount of fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, and more than a hundred pills—happened at a home not too far from her own, she was shocked.

“Knowing that it’s in our neighborhood, it’s a giant heads-up to keep having those conversations with our kids about the dangers," she said.

But Winks says she realizes these kinds of things can happen anywhere.

“Drug addiction knows no age, no race. It doesn’t have socioeconomic status. It can affect every family equally. It really doesn’t discriminate," she said. "This is something that really sheds a light that this is a problem in everybody’s backyard.”

Other neighbors WAAY 31 talked to agreed.

“Several of the neighbors have kind of been suspicious about something going on. Different vehicles coming in and out," one neighbor said. "I wouldn’t expect it in this neighborhood, but it doesn’t surprise me, because I know it’s everywhere.”

And the neighbors aren't wrong. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tells WAAY 31 they’re seeing more drug busts than ever before, and in rural areas and places they never expected. It's largely because the narcotics unit is making more connections and catching more criminals.

In the meantime, neighbors are relieved to know the suspects are behind bars.

“I’m just pleased with Limestone County for taking this under control and putting these people away who were doing this," one woman said.

Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tell WAAY 31 they’ve made more than 200 drug arrests since January of 2018, with 34 of those arrests happening this year.