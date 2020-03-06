Investigators believe they found remains of Evelyn Boswell, Tennessee child missing since December

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued this statement on Twitter late Friday:

"We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell.

"This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

"Thank you for your support during this difficult process."

Evelyn was last reported being seen on Dec. 26.

ABC station WJHL reports (tap here to read more): According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the home of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the property belongs to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. Tommy Boswell Sr., Evelyn’s grandfather, lives at the home.

Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, previously was charged with filing a false police report.

Megan Boswell said her mother, Angela Boswell, took her infant, Evelyn Mae Boswell, to a campground in Mendota, Virginia. But authorities found no sign of the girl in searches of campgrounds in that area.

She was reported missing on Feb. 18, but the baby's great-grandfather said he hadn't seen her since before Thanksgiving.