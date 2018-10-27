Clear

Investigators: accused killer planned to break out of jail

Madison County jail detention officers outsmarted the inmate and stopped his escape.

A Madison County jail inmate accused of capital murder remains behind bars tonight despite his repeated attempts to break out.

Keon Jackson now faces potential charges of escape and destruction of prison property.

Sheriff’s investigators tell WAAY 31 detention officers got wind Jackson was planning to escape. During a search, the jailers found Jackson had tampered with security measures and stashed materials to help in his getaway.

Jackson already tried to escape back in May.

He’s in jail charged with the capital murder of a man killed in Huntsville in March of last year. Jackson’s accused of shooting the man, taking his wallet, setting his house on fire and stealing the man’s vehicle.

