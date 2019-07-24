Investigators: Parents charged after 3-year-old Huntsville boy’s death; 2 more boys taken from home

The Huntsville Police Department has identified two people arrested Tuesday as the parents of a 3-year-old boy who was found dead.

Frederick Antony Frink, 34, and Ashley Catron, 36, are each charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a family member.

Huntsville police investigators got involved after the 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a Maple Ridge Boulevard home on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are waiting for an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

A 4-year-old boy who was also taken to Huntsville Hospital is expected to recover. However, investigators said he has a long road ahead of him. Frink and Catron are his parents, too, investigators said

A third child in the house, a 17-year-old boy, was placed into custody of a family member. He did not require medical attention.

Police say they had never been called to the home before Tuesday. They were alerted to the home when HEMSI responded to the unresponsive child.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division said police are working with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office on additional charges.

The Madison County tax assesor's website shows Frink as the owner of the house on Maple Ridge Boulevard. Court documents show Catron tested positive for Benzodiazepine three times in 2014 during divorce proceedings. Her ex-husband ended up getting custody of her two kids born in 2005 and 2002.