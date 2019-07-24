Clear
BREAKING NEWS Morgan County sheriff: 5 arrested, child removed in bust at Decatur drug house Full Story

Investigators: Parents charged after 3-year-old Huntsville boy’s death; 2 more boys taken from home

Frederick Antony Frink and Ashley Catron

Police say they had never been called to the home before Tuesday.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 12:53 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 1:24 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The Huntsville Police Department has identified two people arrested Tuesday as the parents of a 3-year-old boy who was found dead.

Frederick Antony Frink, 34, and Ashley Catron, 36, are each charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a family member.

Huntsville police investigators got involved after the 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a Maple Ridge Boulevard home on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are waiting for an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

A 4-year-old boy who was also taken to Huntsville Hospital is expected to recover. However, investigators said he has a long road ahead of him. Frink and Catron are his parents, too, investigators said

A third child in the house, a 17-year-old boy, was placed into custody of a family member. He did not require medical attention.

Police say they had never been called to the home before Tuesday. They were alerted to the home when HEMSI responded to the unresponsive child.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division said police are working with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office on additional charges.

The Madison County tax assesor's website shows Frink as the owner of the house on Maple Ridge Boulevard. Court documents show Catron tested positive for Benzodiazepine three times in 2014 during divorce proceedings. Her ex-husband ended up getting custody of her two kids born in 2005 and 2002.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events