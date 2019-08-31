Investigators: Madison County inmate killed himself

Detention officers for Madison County found an inmate dead this morning. The officers discovered the 42-year-old hanging from a piece of jail clothing tied to his bunk. Investigators say the man apparently killed himself.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the jailers immediately began life-saving procedures. But, they weren’t able to revive the inmate. Doctors pronounced him dead at Huntsville Hospital.

The man was in jail on felony drug charges and for criminal mischief. He was held in the medical ward because of a pre-existing injury he suffered before his arrest Monday.

Investigators say the inmate never made any suicidal statements or indicated in any way he might take his life.

The detention officers found the inmate about 8:30 this morning while they were making routine cell checks.

Sheriff Kevin Turner issued a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family,” Sheriff Turner wrote. “The safety of our inmates is of utmost importance and our staff works hard every day to try and prevent these types of incidents.”