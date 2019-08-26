Clear
Investigators: Limestone County father shot and killed son in self defense, will not be charged

Investigators: Limestone County father shot and killed son in self defense, will not be charged

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the father shot and killed his son Sunday night.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Investigators say the father in a fatal Limestone County shooting will not face charges. They say the shooting that happened on Corrie Lane on Sunday night appears to have been in self defense.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the father shot and killed his son. According to investigators, the father is 70 years old and the son was 44.

Deputies received the call around 9:20 p.m. Sunday and were told a father and son were arguing. Investigators said the father, James Adams, went to his room to go to bed and his son, Alfred Adams, opened the door and entered the room.

Investigators said that's when the father shot his son in the chest and killed him.

