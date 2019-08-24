Investigators: Juvenile killed man and critically hurt child in Toney

Just after Noon Saturday, Madison County deputies arrived outside a home in Toney to find a juvenile with his hands in the air. He immediately surrendered, according to investigators.

Inside the home on Barberry Lane, they found a man and another juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Huntsville Hospital. Doctors pronounced the man dead. The juvenile was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. He’s in critical condition.

Investigators arrested the suspect after questioning him. He was arrested as an adult and charged with murder and attempted murder. The juvenile is in the Madison County jail.

Both of the gunshot victims are family members of the suspect.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Barberry Lane after getting three 911 calls about a domestic dispute.

Investigators say no additional information is available and identities are not being released until family members are notified.