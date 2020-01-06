Investigator says teen admitted he shot Lowndes County sheriff

HAYNEVILLE. Ala. (AP) - A state investigator testified that a teenager admitted to shooting an Alabama sheriff who was attempting to disperse loiterers at a gas station.

A judge held a preliminary hearing Monday for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. Johnson is charged with capital murder for the slaying of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams, Sr.

Lt. Shawn Loughridge of the State Bureau of Investigation testified that Johnson admitted to the shooting after being taken into custody and that store video showed the sheriff falling after approaching Johnson's truck.