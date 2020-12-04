Investigator rules deadly house fire in Harvest was accidental

A state investigator has ruled that a deadly house fire in Harvest was accidental.

A 27-year-old man was killed in the fire on Wednesday in the 1,000 block of McKee Road in the Harvest community.

The Alabama Department of Insurance said on Friday that its investigator determined this was an accidental fire caused by a space heater.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said the victim is a 27-year-old man who lived at the residence with other family members. He was found dead in the fire.

