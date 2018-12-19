Investigator: man accused of crashing into home, killing woman too impaired to drive

A man accused of driving through a home and killing a woman while she slept was in court Wednesday afternoon. Antony Wu is charged with manslaughter, and the judge sent his case to the Madison County Grand Jury.

Police say he killed Joy Vaughn when he crashed through her bedroom on Thanksgiving Weekend. A Huntsville Police Investigator said Antony Wu had an ice pick in his hand and had to be tased because he wouldn't get out of the truck. He even threw glass in a paramedic's face, the investigator testified.

The investigator told the Judge he interviewed Wu at the hospital following the crash. He said he told him he had a prescription for Xanax and had taken it along with two shots of vodka. They took blood tests to check Wu's toxicology, but that didn't happen until more than three hours after the crash because police had to get a warrant signed on a holiday weekend. Those results aren't back yet, but the investigator said he believes Wu was too impaired to drive.

Joy Vaughn's sister, Jessica, told us she wasn't ready to go on camera. She said it was emotional seeing Wu for the first time since he ran a truck into her house, but told us she's relieved the judge sent the case to the grand jury.

Joy's sister, Jessica is our co-worker at WAAY 31.