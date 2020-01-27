Investigator: Suspect in Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III murder shot at him 8 times

We are learning new information about the murder of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.

LaJeromeny Brown, the man charged with killing Clardy, appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

There was only one person who took the stand: Chris Hines, an investigator with Huntsville Police.

Hines said Brown hit Clardy twice, once in the upper back and once in the shoulder area.

Hines said investigators had been communicating with Brown for awhile, and back in November 2019 officers bought three pounds of marijuana from him. Then they set up another meeting in December to buy 100 pounds of marijuana.

That's the day Hines says Brown walked into the home and saw Clardy. He shot at him eight times before running away.

Hines says officers caught Brown not far from the home.

Last week Brown's lawyers requested a bond reduction to $50,000 with electronic monitoring. The District Attorney's Office tells WAAY 13 they objected to that request today because Brown has criminal history in four different states. They say he also has problems with violating probation. Now Judge Tuten will take a look at body camera video and decide if Brown's bond can be reduced.

The District Attorney's Office says now the case will be presented to a grand jury, but they say it could take at least a year before that happens.

The District Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty for Brown.