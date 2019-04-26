Clear

Madison Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after weekend shooting at Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Dept.

Captain Zach Taylor with Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department says an investigation is underway.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 6:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway after a shooting on Sunday at the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department.

Captain Zach Taylor with the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department says three bullet holes were left in the building, which was unoccupied at the time of the shooting. Investigators responded to the department on Sunday and collected evidence, Shaw says.

Madison County Sheriff's Office investigators also responded over the weekend to a shooting into an unoccupied utilities vehicle. Evidence was collected, and an investigation is underway.

