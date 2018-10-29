Investigation underway after Marshall Co. family's dog was set on fire

A shocking case of animal cruelty is under investigation in Marshall County after a family's dog was set on fire outside their home.

The incident happened in Douglas about three miles from Douglas High School. The owners said they weren't sure if they would see the their yellow lab again.

The Green family said they heard their one-year-old dog, Sky, crying outside Tuesday night and around 8:30 p.m., they realized she was on fire in the front yard. When they came outside to try to help her, she took off, and they didn't find her until the next morning.

"We thought she had pretty much just ran off to die, but luckily that wasn't the case," said Stephen Green, the dog's owner.

Sky's family is giving her antibiotics that will help her wounds heal and hopefully prevent the back half of her body from getting infected. She's unable to walk on one of her back legs because of the burns.

"The kids are devastated. It's hard watching your family be upset," Green said. "She lays around. She'll get up and walk around a little bit. It's just hard seeing her in pain."

Green said Sky used to live with his son in Birmingham, but they brought her to live with them last month to have more room to run around. He said he can't believe someone would ever hurt her.

"It's just gruesome. Heartbreaking. You can only imagine what the dog went through at the time," he said.

The Douglas Police Chief said if they catch who is responsible, they will be facing a felony animal cruelty charge, because the department believes the dog was tortured.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to contact police.