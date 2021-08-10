Clear
Investigation underway after 1 killed, 2 hurt in Tennessee River crash in Jackson County

The U.S. Coast Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 12:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Authorities are investigating after one man was killed and two women were hurt in boating accident.

It happened about 9 p.m. Saturday near Stevenson on the Tennessee River in the area of the Alabama Hwy. 117 Bridge, said Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

He said a commercial tug boat pushing a barge hit a small vessel. Two women with minor injuries were rescued and transported themselves to a hospital to get checked out.

The man’s body was located. His name has not been released.

Harnen said the U.S. Coast Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating.

