The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of a 28-year-old woman was found Thursday morning at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Maysville Road in Huntsville.

Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc spokesman, said crews responded to the scene about 8 a.m.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said an autopsy will be conducted this week.

