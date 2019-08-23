Investigation under way after Madison County Jail inmate dies

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting a death investigation after an inmate at the Madison County Jail died Thursday.

The 47-year-old inmate, whose identity has not been released pending notification of family, was found unresponsive about 5 p.m., according to a statement from Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where Turner said he was pronounced dead from what initially is believed to be natural causes.

Turner said there were no obvious signs of blunt force trauma, sharped edge trauma, or suicide by the inmate.

The inmate’s remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division is investigating the inmate's death.