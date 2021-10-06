Clear
BREAKING NEWS Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cullman, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties Full Story
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory - Flood Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office: Decatur man found with 7 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

D’Markus Shaqur Jones

A search of his vehicle revealed six vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, according to police.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 2:38 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after investigators found him with 7 pounds of marijuana, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was focused in southwestern Decatur and ultimately resulted in a traffic stop Oct. 1 involving 24-year-old D’Markus Shaqur Jones. Mike Swafford, public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, said Decatur Police K-9 Officer Baron conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs. (Learn more about Baron HERE)

“Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit agents obtained and executed a search warrant and discovered six vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana with an approximate weight of 7 pounds,” Swafford said. “Jones was arrested for trafficking in cannabis and transported to the Morgan County Jail with a $10,000 bond.”

The drug enforcement unit was assisted by U.S. postal inspectors and the Decatur Police Department’s organized crime unit in the investigation and arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events