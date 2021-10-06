Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office: Decatur man found with 7 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after investigators found him with 7 pounds of marijuana, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was focused in southwestern Decatur and ultimately resulted in a traffic stop Oct. 1 involving 24-year-old D’Markus Shaqur Jones. Mike Swafford, public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, said Decatur Police K-9 Officer Baron conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs. (Learn more about Baron HERE)

“Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit agents obtained and executed a search warrant and discovered six vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana with an approximate weight of 7 pounds,” Swafford said. “Jones was arrested for trafficking in cannabis and transported to the Morgan County Jail with a $10,000 bond.”

The drug enforcement unit was assisted by U.S. postal inspectors and the Decatur Police Department’s organized crime unit in the investigation and arrest.