Investigation leads to drugs, cash, firearms being seized in Madison County

Posted: Dec 4, 2021 3:41 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2021 3:44 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit, Narcotics Unit, and the Drug Enforcement Agency made a large seizure of narcotics, cash and guns in North Alabama early last week.

This investigation led to a traffic stop which led agents to two different locations where search warrants were executed at a home and business. 

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, 8 ounces of cocaine, 5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 4 ounces of marijuana, and just over $98,000 cash were seized along with 3 firearms, one of which had an altered serial number.

Agents arrested and charged 38-year-old Misael Rios-Ortiz with Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely to follow, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. 

